PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 156,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,528. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PAR Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

