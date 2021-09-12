PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 156,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,528. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,784,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

