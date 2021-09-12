Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.50 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $267,431.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00051807 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,976,692 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

