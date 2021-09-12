Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 523,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $18.37 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

