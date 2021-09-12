ParkinGo (GOT) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $287.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0732 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,204.06 or 0.99948497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00073933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00074550 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006831 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000183 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006090 BTC.

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

