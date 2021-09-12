PARSIQ 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.28 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $85.45 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00836113 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.25 or 0.01192489 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.