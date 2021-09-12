Particl (PART) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,482.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. Particl has a market cap of $20.83 million and approximately $22,482.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00003931 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Particl has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009634 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.00576731 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,550,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,525,999 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.