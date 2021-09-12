Patron (PAT) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Patron has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $5,828.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00062217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00152702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044186 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

