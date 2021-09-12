Pavion Blue Capital LLC Acquires 1,680 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,880 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,596,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,054,000 after buying an additional 671,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $96.07. 11,005,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,000,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

