Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 2,993 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 5.1% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 53,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 231,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 114.9% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. 40,514,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,513,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $338.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.