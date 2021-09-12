Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 415 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 22,426.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 6,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 62,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.95. 3,178,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,332. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $350.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.49.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

