Paybswap (PAYB) One Day Volume Tops $34,789.00

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Paybswap has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $713,634.67 and $34,789.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paybswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00079333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00127990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00181701 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,452.03 or 1.00400082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.32 or 0.07287939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.00928132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,900,746 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

Buying and Selling Paybswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paybswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paybswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.