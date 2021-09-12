PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $284.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $334.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

