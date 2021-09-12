PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 6.8% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $284.32 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $334.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.60 and a 200-day moving average of $269.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

