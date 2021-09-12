PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of PayPal worth $186,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,816,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,714. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

