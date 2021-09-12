Peanut (NUX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $530,568.00

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Peanut has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $530,568.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Peanut has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00160184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044320 BTC.

About Peanut

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,363,962 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

