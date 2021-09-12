PegNet (PEG) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. PegNet has a total market cap of $221,128.02 and approximately $806.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PegNet has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00073165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00128575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.44 or 0.00180907 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,091.62 or 1.00165308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.26 or 0.07304444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.96 or 0.00930667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003009 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

