Pendle Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001357 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pendle has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $29.57 million and $1.94 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00081048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00129792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00182416 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,144.28 or 0.99897724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.92 or 0.07263075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $443.02 or 0.00959089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.