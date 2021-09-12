Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $282.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.35, a PEG ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,742.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,920,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

