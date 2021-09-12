Peony Market Capitalization Achieves $5.33 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $14,430.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 25,294,966 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

