Pepemon Pepeballs Hits Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $401.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for approximately $128.85 or 0.00283898 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00157710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00044174 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

