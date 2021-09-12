PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 93,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.1% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.46. 3,850,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $214.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.