Persistence (XPRT) Price Tops $11.12

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Persistence coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.12 or 0.00024622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $448.36 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00062381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00160893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 114,750,919 coins and its circulating supply is 40,321,405 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

