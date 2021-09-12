Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,862,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126,794 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $72,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $45.59. 20,774,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,835,391. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

