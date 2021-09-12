Phala Network (PHA) Market Cap Tops $230.97 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $230.97 million and approximately $37.74 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

