Phantasma Energy Price Tops $0.0541 on Major Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $5,237.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00078453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00129537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.00181589 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.73 or 0.07360244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,446.96 or 0.99739851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.49 or 0.00946965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 62,884,081 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.