Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Increased by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 3.4% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $103.57. 3,944,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,234. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07. The stock has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

