Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSXP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,582 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after acquiring an additional 653,359 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,063,000 after acquiring an additional 566,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after acquiring an additional 297,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSXP opened at $35.21 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.