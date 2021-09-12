Phoneum (PHT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Phoneum has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $601,855.00 and approximately $4,344.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoneum Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,480,710,858 coins. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

