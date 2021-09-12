Phore (PHR) Trading Down 30.7% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0762 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $6,898.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phore has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.82 or 0.00570696 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,892,065 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

