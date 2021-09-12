PIN Hits Market Cap of $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00074906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00130994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.00183486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.25 or 0.07316927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,964.46 or 0.99908887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.74 or 0.00968859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003043 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

