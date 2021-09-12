Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Sells 200,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,791,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,331,580.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$40,500.00.

Shares of PNE stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$0.59. 787,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,124. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$198.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

