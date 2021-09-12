Pinkcoin Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $1,413.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.04 or 0.00444430 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002570 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $537.85 or 0.01171541 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000065 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,942,458 coins and its circulating supply is 430,682,022 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

