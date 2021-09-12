PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $896,270.72 and $2,547.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,604,570 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.