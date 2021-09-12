Pizza Hits One Day Trading Volume of $191,287.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $191,287.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00036433 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.16 or 0.00949551 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

