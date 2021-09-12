Pizza Price Hits $0.0417 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Pizza has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $1.29 million and $182,938.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001720 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00037873 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.04 or 0.00922824 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars.

