Plair (PLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Plair has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $1,044.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Plair has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Plair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Plair

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official website is plair.life . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

