Playcent Market Capitalization Achieves $3.08 Million (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $53,342.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00062065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.23 or 0.00165201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044693 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

PCNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.