Playcent Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $31,151.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00062582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00154129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00043814 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

