PlayDapp Price Down 18% This Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $230.67 million and approximately $21.77 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

