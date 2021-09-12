Playgroundz (IOG) Achieves Market Cap of $251,771.13

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $251,771.13 and $7.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 76.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00073854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00128791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00181458 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,229.93 or 1.00296810 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.33 or 0.07314009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.91 or 0.00940006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.