PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.01. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 731,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,939. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $141,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

