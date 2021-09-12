Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) versus Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crown Castle International and Plaza Retail REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 0 5 7 0 2.58 Plaza Retail REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40

Crown Castle International presently has a consensus target price of $197.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.59%. Plaza Retail REIT has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.57%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than Crown Castle International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crown Castle International and Plaza Retail REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 13.94 $1.06 billion $6.78 27.78 Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle International and Plaza Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 18.62% 12.30% 2.90% Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Crown Castle International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats Plaza Retail REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States. The Fiber segment covers access, including space or capacity of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks and fiber solutions. The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

