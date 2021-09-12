PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires New Position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.37% of KINS Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $18,639,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $18,425,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $17,937,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $10,240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $8,546,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KINS Technology Group stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

