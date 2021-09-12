PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 10,033 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after buying an additional 1,011,197 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,436,000 after buying an additional 201,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,451,000 after buying an additional 78,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,938,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,257,000 after buying an additional 45,010 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 21 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

