PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,655 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 396.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 24.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.81.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

