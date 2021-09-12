PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,768 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 218.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $186,000.

RYT stock opened at $300.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $200.05 and a 52 week high of $306.69.

