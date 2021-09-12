PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 106,882 GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth $139,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the second quarter worth $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth $157,000. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

In other GoHealth news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. bought 174,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981 in the last 90 days. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. On average, research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

