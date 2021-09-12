PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,081 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 122,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 220,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,750,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,727,000 after buying an additional 412,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 651,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after buying an additional 76,217 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44.

