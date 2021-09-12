PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Upwork by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after purchasing an additional 610,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after buying an additional 93,816 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Upwork by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,640,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,799,000 after buying an additional 403,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Upwork by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after buying an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. 59.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -225.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Upwork in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $224,891.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,115,933.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,251 shares of company stock worth $3,190,771. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

